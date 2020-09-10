Teaching my Black son how to bake

This essay is part of Motherwell’s new Parenting and Food column.

By Jill Moffett

@jillymoffett

The morning before I went into labor, I stood in my kitchen rolling out Moravian gingerbread dough into an impossibly thin sheet from which I extracted delicate snowflakes, bells, and stars. The house filled with the smell of molasses and cinnamon. After the cookies cooled, I put them away, planning on decorating them later in lacy patterns with Royal icing. Instead, they stayed in the freezer for three months.

Every December, I would spend hours making gingerbread, coconut marshmallows, chocolate sandwich cookies, and peppermint patties—recipes cribbed from an old holiday issue of Gourmet Magazine. In this life, I have failed at many things, but I remain proud of my baking skills, my ability to make complicated, multi-step confections.

The doctors didn’t know why I went into labor 12 whole weeks before my due date, but my then partner suggested that perhaps the early labor was attributable to fact that I rolled out the gingerbread dough with far too much enthusiasm. Racked with guilt, I spent three months sitting on the sofa watching Cupcake Wars while my premature baby lingered in the hospital. I ate the frozen gingerbread and chocolate wafers myself.

Twelve years later, during the pandemic summer, I am reminded of that season of grief. My newborn baby was in the hospital for nine weeks, and during that time I was housebound. How could I go to a movie or enjoy a dinner at a restaurant while my child was alone in an incubator in the NICU?

After months of extravagantly ineffective online schooling, I decide to inform my son, Sacha, that for the remainder of the summer, he must commit himself to a pursuit that is not video games or video-game adjacent. He settles on baking and I happily overwhelm him with a stack of cookbooks: How to Be a Domestic Goddess, The Joy of Cooking, Southern Pies. He chooses his inaugural recipe from The Ottolenghi Cookbook: decadent, caramel studded brownies.

Venturing out from the safety of our home to the newly hostile territory that is Whole Foods, I tie my mask tight and load up on Ghirardelli bars and butter. After getting home and spraying everything down with hand sanitizer and bleach, I teach my son how to chop up chocolate with the big knife and gently melt it in a stainless-steel bowl over a pot of simmering water. We sift flour and beat eggs and even make caramel from scratch.