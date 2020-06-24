Parenting and Food

Our new weekly column that delves into all the ways in which these two areas of life can intersect!



I want to be the mom who bakes, by Elizabeth Newdom. My son loves to eat at Grandma’s house, he gets real cream and real sugar. Unlike the dishes I cook, which are vegetarian or Paleo or Whole30.



How not to kill your kid in kitchen, by Debra Arbit. Have you ever watched a five-year-old pour a package of cooked green beans into a bowl? I have. And let me tell you, it nearly did me in.



Perspective | Don’t have important talks with kids at the dinner table, by Tania Lorena Rivera. In our household, my children are allowed to eat with a good book or their tablet. I don’t expect them to talk.