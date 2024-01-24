Ten children’s books that made me a better mom

By Heidi Mosher

Nestled on the couch reading aloud to kids piled on and around—these moments are mother-treasures. Little ones bask in the warmth and attention while expanding their vocabulary and perspectives. A mother learns too, cherishing lines, noting powerful impacts and personalities, whether true or contrived. Keep these ten books on your shelf. Let their words shape your mother heart.

1. The Runaway Bunny, by Margaret Wise Brown

Here’s a classic for the young. This dear little book has been delighting little ones for

over eighty years. The Runaway Bunny is etched deep in my own childhood memories,

and so it was the first book I read to my oldest, the very day I took her home from the

hospital. Clement Hurd’s precious illustrations are unforgettable. As a child, I loved this

book from the runaway bunny’s perspective. Now as a parent, I love it from the mother

rabbit’s perspective.

A line to mother by: “‘If you become a bird and fly away from me,’ said his mother, ‘I

will be a tree that you come home to.’”

A lesson learned: A mother’s love is limitless and ever-welcoming, even during

rebellion.

2. A Mud Pie for Mother, by Scott Beck



A little pig searches for a just-right birthday gift for its mother. There are setbacks and

tiny trials along the way, but mother is pleased in the end. Here’s a sweet and simple

story to put a smile on any mama’s face.

A line to mother by: “Do you know, it was just what she wanted.”

A lesson learned: When a child exhibits thoughtfulness and demonstrates love, it makes

any gift just right. It fills and thrills a mother’s heart, especially on her birthday.

3. Llama Llama Mad at Mama, by Anna Dewdney

Do you have a favorite Llama Llama book? This one is my favorite because the grocery

store meltdown is a familiar horror scene oft played out in my own life. While it would

be ideal if Llama Llama, or any child, would use their words to express frustration, as

moms of littles know, crying equals communication. That’s to be expected from someone who is still learning the behavior ropes. Think how new a toddler really is—they simply haven’t been around long yet.

A line to mother by: “I think shopping’s boring, too—but at least I’m here with you.”

A lesson learned: There are some tasks—like grocery shopping and keeping the

household running—that we’ve just got to do. A change in perspective can make the

mundane tolerable and maybe even fun.

4. The Big Green Pocketbook, by Candice Ransom and Felicia Bond

While this book isn’t actually one of my favorites, it’s impactful. A little girl and her

mother spend an ordinary morning together, running errands. At first, the little

daughter doesn’t know what to do with the green pocketbook her mother shared with

her, but she then collects memories from each stop made with her mother that

morning.

A line to mother by: The author’s dedication is just one of many treasures from this

story: “For my mother, who gave me the big green pocketbook and filled it full of

stories. C.F.R.”

A lesson learned: Time with mom, even doing ordinary things, creates treasured

memories.

5. A Pair of Red Clogs, by Masako Matsuno

Could there be a more meek or gentle mother than the one in this story? The stunning

illustrations are warm, and so is the mother’s careful and gentle reprimand when her

little daughter ruins a new pair of shoes.

A line to mother by: “Mother was smiling at me as usual…”

A lesson learned: When your child messes up, be the mom with soft words delivered

with a caring and gentle gaze. A child will remember this undeserved grace.

6. The Story of Ferdinand, by Munro Leaf

A young cow behaves unexpectedly. I see the introvert in Ferdinand since 75% of my

four kids are introverts. For introverts, quiet is a good time!

A line to mother by: “His mother saw that he was not lonesome, and because she was

an understanding mother, even though she was a cow, she let him just sit there and be

happy.”

A lesson learned: Introverted kids thrive with an understanding mother.

7. Little Pink Pup, by Johanna Kerry

A mother recognizes her child’s differences, yet simply loves and cares. This true tale

may appeal to adoptive moms especially, as this mom is a dachshund who welcomes a

piglet into her litter.

A line to mother by: “Tink knew that Pink was different from her puppies. But she didn’t

mind.”

A lesson learned: A mother’s heart is vast.

8. The Boxcar Children, by Gertrude Chandler Warner

The absence of parents in The Boxcar Children may make this a strange choice for a list

of books that made me a better mom. Yet, it made me think about my role. The fictional

Boxcar Children would have been well trained in order to handle challenges and care for

themselves and each other while living without adult supervision. Reading the story to

my children made me ponder what they would be capable of without me—whether

“without me” meant with a babysitter or playing outside or actually without me.

A line to mother by: “It was hard work building the dam, but the children liked hard

work.”

A lesson learned: Enjoy the present, with an eye to your children’s future.

9. The Little House on the Prairie Series, by Laura Ingalls Wilder

Chances are, you’ve read at least one of these historical fiction books set in the pioneer

days of the Midwest. My favorites in the series are On the Banks of Plum Creek and The

Long Winter, but each of the eight are worthwhile. These books are filled with

characters who are full of character. I hope I can be remembered as stalwart as

hardworking Ma.

A line to mother by (from Little Town on the Prairie): “‘This earthly life is a battle,’ said

Ma. ‘If it isn’t one thing to contend with, it’s another. It always has been so, and it will always be. The sooner you make up your mind to that, the better off you are, and more

thankful for your pleasures.’”



A lesson learned: A mother’s life, well-lived, is a message to her child.

10. Hunger Winter, by Rob Currie

Here’s a book for upper elementary and for middle schoolers. Hunger Winter, with its

windmill on the cover, caught my eye and made my Dutch American heart sing. I

enjoyed this read myself and then handed it to my kids. Hunger Winter is an exciting

work of fiction that sheds light on the Dutch experience during World War II—an

experience my own father/my kids’ grandpa actually lived through. Find a book to enjoy

with your children that connects them to their heritage.

A line to mother by: “Keep your hopes up and your prayers strong.”



A lesson learned: Children appreciate learning about their roots—especially with a little

adventure thrown in.

Heidi Mosher either needs to hold a garage sale or build more shelves for her collection of children’s books. She writes from Michigan, where her favorite mother memories were made—hours and hours of reading aloud to her four children.

