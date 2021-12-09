Books to gift the young readers in your life this holiday season

A Hundred Thousand Welcomes by Mary Lee Donovan

As we all know too well, the last few years have prevented us from travelling and meeting new people who we wouldn’t otherwise get the opportunity to know. Yet this does not mean that we can’t teach our kids how to be welcoming of all people from different countries, cultures, and walks of life.

A Hundred Thousand Welcomes is an absolutely wonderful and timely book that will teach your child how to say “welcome” in fourteen different languages, so that they can go out into the world prepared and eager to welcome new people into their lives with compassion and kindness.