This week in parenting: October 9, 2020

Two upcoming TV specials for kids about race and racism.

Two noteworthy TV specials are set to air this month to address race and racism with their young viewers:

“PBS KIDS Talk About: Race & Racism” will feature real families talking about racial identity and what it means to stand up for yourself (and others). More here on viewing information.

Sesame Street has announced its an anti-racist special “The Power of We.” The special will be in a Zoom-type format, with skits and songs to help define racism and explain how hurtful it can be. “When you see something that’s wrong, speak up and say, ‘That’s wrong’ and tell an adult,” 6-year-old Gabrielle the Muppet says. More here on viewing information.

Babies’ random choices become their preferences.

A new study from Johns Hopkins University finds that human beings begin to develop arbitrary preferences in their early stages of life. Researchers found that babies engage in intuitive biases when it comes to making choices. When they choose a particular toy, for example, it means they are also committing to disliking the other options. Science Daily

Parents are warned not to let infants sleep with nursing pillows or lounging pads.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning parents that nursing pillows and lounging pads pose a suffocation hazard for babies. These products are designed for babies to use while they are awake and supervised. The consumer agency also notes that babies should sleep flat on their backs, in a crib without bumpers, bedding or soft toys. TODAY

Noah

My eight-year-old son Rafa

scooters beside me. White helmet,

covers his head, blue mask,

covers half his face.

Strands of

his sun-streaked-brown hair,

hasn’t-gotten-a-haircut-since

last year, sticks out.

Rafa maintains

a relaxed grip on his

handle bars. Cruising casually

over the Astoria sidewalks.

I walk, beside him,

Relieved that in the last

days of summer vacation,

I’ve gotten him off

screens, out of our three-room

apartment, into the Queens

outdoors, to meet a friend in our

pandemic pod,

in finally reopened playground.

Now we pass by

our local park and tennis courts.

The thump of balls, hitting rackets.

I see a boy, about five, and his father

approaching. The boy is scootering too, and when

he catches sight of Rafa, his face lights up.

“Noah!” he proclaims.

It is the voice of hope and recognition.

This is my long-lost friend! I hear

in heart breaking clarity.

Rafa and I both pause.

I look at him and realize, of course,

it might be hard to recognize a friend

now, masked and helmeted, with only a sliver

of eyes and a scooter stride.

Rafa looks back at me quizzically.

“Oh!” I say, placing my hand

on my heart. “He thinks you’re his

friend.”

I hear the boy say to his father,

insistently, “That’s my friend Noah!”

Noah, the name I had written

on a piece of paper, from a hospital

bed, when deciding

what to name my first son, who

eventually took on another name.

Noah, a friend who took Rafa

on bike rides throughout Portland

Oregon, just a summer ago,

before masks, before lock downs,

travel bans, quarantines, and zoom.

Before knowing the fabric of infectious diseases,

before exploring the countless ways a virus spreads,

before watching friends lose yoga studios, preschools,

restaurant jobs, theater jobs, and teaching jobs…

Rafa tell me quietly, “I’m not Noah.”

“No, but he thinks you are. Maybe

he misses his friend,”

I tell him, thinking

of those who have abandoned the

city for elsewhere.

Rafa looks one more time at the boy,

thoughtfully. He doesn’t say,

I am not Noah.

Instead he turns, and scooters,

and I follow beneath the deep hum

of the Triborough Bridge.

—By Catherine Kapphahn

YOU ASKED/WE ANSWERED:

(Advice & tips from parenting experts)

Q: How can we support kids’ political views about the election?

A: There’s less than a month to go until the presidential election, and politics is omnipresent in the U.S.—on TVs and computer screens, across social media and in neighborhoods. So what about young kids who want to express support for a political candidate? My son “lives in the same world I do, and his life is every bit as affected by politics,” writes Caroline Horwitz at Motherwell. When Horwitz’s seven-year-old son put a Biden-Harris sticker on the back of his bicycle “she was both proud and self-conscious about his public political stance.” A Biden supporter herself, she questioned whether her neighbors thought she made him do it, but ultimately self-doubt gave way to cautious optimism for their mutual candidate of choice, noting that “children are supposed to emulate their parents, after all, and sometimes further along in the narrative, if you’re fortunate, children can compel parents to change.”—Motherwell

Talking to My Daughter: A Brief History of Capitalism, by Yanis Varoufakis. A wonderfully accessible and insightful explanation of the current state of our economy by an acclaimed academic—and father. Varoufakis is writing to his daughter about how we’ve become a society ruled by the market, one where experiential value has been replaced by exchange value, and what we can legitimately do in the face of the inequality such a transformation engenders.

