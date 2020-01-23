It’s my birthday. This is why I’m making my own cake.

I cried in the shower that night, the water cascading down my shoulders, grateful my roommate wasn’t around (she’d abandoned me that year for a new boyfriend). I felt burdened with the weight of what I “should” have been doing.

I should have been out with a big group of friends.

I should have been celebrating with cake and presents.

I should have put aside projects for partying.

Some of my tears were the result of pure loneliness. But many of them were the result of all the other people’s expectations piling up on top of me, the fun and celebration my head told me I was supposed to be having. A college student shouldn’t sit in her dorm on her 20th birthday—on a Saturday no less—working on homework, right? How pathetic. So I wrapped my arms around my wet torso instead in the cold, fluorescent lighting of the dorm-room shower. What a loser.

*

Since that lonely birthday, I’ve come into myself. I don’t know if it’s parenting or hitting 30 or both, but I’ve figured out more about who I really am. I’ve discovered more about how the world works, how I work.

Madeleine L’Engle, in her book Walking on Water, wrote, “The discipline of creation, be it to paint, compose, write, is an effort towards wholeness.” I think I’ve been disciplined in the past couple of years to make my own effort towards wholeness, discovering just what makes me tick and why.

I’ve discovered that the extroverted part I’ve always thought has dominated my personality actually has an equally strong, needy introverted side. Before I had children, I said an automatic “yes” to any social event. Now I stop to think about what I’m going to get out of it. Is the mom’s night out on a chaotic Thursday going to be healthy for me at the end of the day? The day I’ve already spent with too much noise and too many children? Maybe. But maybe not.

I used to worry that my habit of sitting down to read while my kids have their daily dose of screen time looked both selfish and lazy: the ultimate stay-at-home mom luxury. All that’s missing are the bon-bons. Shouldn’t I be cleaning toilets? Now I know it’s essential for me to take a time-out for my mental health. I’m a happier and healthier mom when I take care of myself this way and it’s good for my kids to see me doing something I enjoy. Also: we get to cuddle.

I’ve found my voice and am learning how to use it with confidence. It was always there, just tucked away under several layers of trying to please everyone else. I would have waited in the past for people to plan things for me. My best friends and my husband should know what I want, right? That I want to eat at this restaurant, receive this gift, invite these people along. Now I know that’s just not true. That if I don’t speak up, I can hardly be disappointed when I don’t get what I want. That’s how you end up with grocery store birthday cakes.

*