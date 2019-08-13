Poetry | Housewife

By Samantha Shanley

@Simshanley

“You’re a different person,”

my husband said.

This was years ago

now.

Thank god

he was right.

I had hidden it

without knowing

the way one ought

to know.

Later, after he

left

because I told him

he must

He walked

waltzed

into the garden

where I struggled

with the peonies

again.

I hated yard work.

Besides, for years

I had been raising

our babies.

Women with money

like me

paid

for the help.

But he didn’t like that.

Now

I knew that

just because

he knew

how to make

my body

work

didn’t mean

I had

to let him.

“Look at you!”

He laughed.

I looked at him.

“The kids are inside,”

I said

and turned back to

my work.

I wondered

could he see it

in my face

How I could have

cut a man

taken flesh

with the blade

of rage.

I had dragged it

around

without knowing

the way one ought

to know.

Anyway

this house

was mine now.

He shuddered

and turned

to go,

though he still didn’t

understand.

I stood shaking

on my ground

clippers in hand.

“Enough,”

I said to myself.

“It’s over now.”

There was no

need

to strike

For I had won

already

the agency

of all time.

Samantha Shanley is a writer and mother of three. She teaches writing at GrubStreet in Boston, and her essay work can be found here. She is working on a memoir about matriarchy, identity, and growing up in a complex, blended family.

