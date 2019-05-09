What is your biggest parenting challenge right now?

Parenting is hard, in all sorts of ways, general and specific. We went to Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to find out what aspects you struggle with the most. We wanted to make it fun and we also wanted to make it real. Your answers were brilliant: here are the top twenty. We are sure you can relate to some of these challenges, no matter what stage of parenting you are in. Feel free to continue the conversation!
1. Slowing down time, Alison
2. College. Bound. Firstborn. Kelli
3. Not giving in, Adrienne
4. Working mother guilt, Gillian
5. College is expensive
6. Getting enough sleep, Sara
7. Middle school drama, Stephanie
8. Letting them struggle, Jeannette
9. Refereeing sibling disputes, Lauren
10. The. Empty. Nest. Randi
11. Conflicting parenting methods
12. Screen time management, Elizabeth
13. Suddenly single parenting, Aly
14. Teenager vs algebra, Carrie
15. Blended family frustrations, Tee
16. Tiny toddler tantrums, Amy
17. Parenting with illness, Jessica
18. War on socks, Autumn
19. Meals everyone wants
20. Listening not advising, Lesley
Like what you are reading at Motherwell? Please consider supporting us here.
Keep up with Motherwell on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and via our newsletter.