Learning how to prioritize my time in mid-life

It has been a week since the election, and the world—the liberal progressive world, or bubble, if you will—is still spinning with disbelief and despair: professors canceling classes, writers abandoning their writing, and mothers on social media lamenting that they don’t know how to explain the election results to their daughters.

My friend has called me to commiserate. But I’m not miserable. I haven’t given a thought to being miserable. The sun is pouring through the windows of my yellow kitchen, my family is healthy, my friend is on the phone, and I’m glad to hear her voice. So I will try to figure out how to gently put into words the overpowering feeling I have more and more as I walk through middle age:

I don’t have time for this.

I don’t have time to be miserable; I don’t have time to take on the negative energy sweeping the country, energy that isn’t mine, energy that would surely paralyze me if I let it in.

This doesn’t mean I don’t feel the same shock and disappointment that she and so many other people are feeling. It doesn’t mean I don’t respect her sadness. I recognize the hard and fantastical times that are surely before us. But I don’t have time to be floored by it.

I’m not saying I’m too busy to think about the results of the election. I’m saying I want to focus instead on the unique, amazing present moment of my life and drink every ounce of joy it offers—the wondrous faces of my students discussing their first essays; the crispness of the skin on a chicken I’ve managed to roast just right; my veteran actor son saying to his rookie mother after rehearsal, “Mama, you’re doing great!” I savor these moments. They sit tart and bright and sweet on my tongue like the taste of hibiscus tea with honey. From these moments I can cultivate gratitude and from gratitude I distill grace.

I don’t easily give up these moments of grace and joy. At fifty-one I’ve experienced enough to know that when tragedy strikes, these moments evaporate with breathtaking speed in the bitter cold of loss, and I’m left grasping for them, my wounded spirit parched. That’s what it was like when a gunman opened fire just down the hall from my son’s third-grade classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary, killing twenty-six, including one of his best friends. My heart, shrunken with horror and grief, felt small and dry as though it would never feel joy again. The worst had happened, and the world shockingly, unbelievably rolled on. In my mind the world will continue rolling on, and the worst will happen again and will keep happening.

What will I be doing in the meantime? Holding on as well as I can to what is positive and full of light and life because I know how easily it can be torn from my hands.

Recently I had a conversation with a white friend who felt a sincere need to delve deeply into the issue of race. He told me he’d been reading a lot and was in dialogue with a lot of different people about his views, experiences, and questions about how he could be a better ally. I applauded him for all this but his tone was, like M’s, one of commiseration. There was a point where he shook his head and made a comment bemoaning the things I must have to deal with and suffer on a regular basis as a black woman. I knew he was saying this out of love and concern, but I managed to communicate to him that I don’t linger in a mindset of suffering. If I did, I’d have to be in that frustrated, angry space all the time because racial issues abound (one of my brothers who lives in Florida had a slur spray-painted on his home), and our society is bewilderingly slow to understand as a whole why the Black Lives Matter movement is so necessary. But I feel that it is more important for me to be joyful in the world and to do my writing and focus on the positive over the negative.

There’s a video a friend posted in one of my Facebook feeds from the Baroness von Sketch Show. It’s labeled “Welcome to your 40s. Welcome to not giving a shit at the gym.”

In it, the gym’s receptionist, upon learning a member has turned forty, escorts the woman to a different area of the locker room, an area populated solely by women over forty.