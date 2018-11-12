Before and after my mother’s accident

I imagine driving my children over to her house to spend the weekend with her, but when I bring the children into it the vertigo really gets me. If the accident hadn’t happened, would those children be Jimmy and Dolly? Would Dash and Evangeline exist if Mum hadn’t fallen from her horse? Would this life be mine if there had been no accident? And then I don’t know which future I want to protect: the one in which the accident never happened, or the one in which it did, but all the other stuff is mine too.

When I force myself to remember it’s like watching a car swerving all over a road and knowing it’s going to crash and kill everyone inside. I play and replay the moments before school, when Mum was making breakfast in her riding clothes, and I want to stop those moments and reset the day: the conversation we had about how she might still be riding after I got home, and the macaroni cheese she’d already cooked for supper; the space in the car as she drove me to school where I felt irritable, since she was dropping me off early to get out on her horse; the way she engaged me by talking about a history project I was doing; how the scent of Chanel No. 5 filled the car as we sat by the school gates, engine running, watching other pupils stream into the building; how I’d said ‘I love you’, slightly begrudgingly, as I was still sulking as I got out of the car; how she’d replied, ‘I love you more’ after me, before the door slammed between us.

I want to catch that last glimpse of smile she gave me before the windows of the car separated us, and turn it into just one more of hundreds of thousands of smiles I could have had with her since. But I can’t, and instead I vanish into school, enveloped into assembly while Mum moves completely out of reach.

On that day there were also hours spent outside intensive care with my father and sister, Rick and Nell, the displaced feeling of sitting on plastic chairs in a special waiting room, separate from the main room, which meant we were going to be told something no one else should hear, and then the unreality of standing beside Mum’s bed, looking at her head, as big as a balloon, bloody-bandaged with closed eyes like purple plums, and the sound of the rise and fall of a plastic tube in her mouth, hooked up to machines that were making her breathe.