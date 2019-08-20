The Well book club for parents

The Well Book Club is your go-to place for the best reading recommendations for parents, with a list that includes everything from the most relevant how-to guides to the most compelling memoirs. Each month we will pick our favorite book and share the reason we loved it so damn much (and for even more suggestions, check out our weekly newsletter.)

Announcing our August pick:

Three Women, by Lisa Taddeo



A gripping, genre-bending account of female desire and the trauma that can often intersect with it, Three Women is one of the summer’s hottest reads for a reason. The book chronicles the real lives of Maggie, Lina, and Sloane as they grapple with their identities as sexual beings against the backdrop of the current American cultural landscape.

JULY, 2019: Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb



One woman’s experience both as a therapist and as somebody in therapy. It may not seem like a parenting book at first glance. But as psychologist, author, and mother, Lori Gottlieb acknowledges: “so much of who we are has to do with how we think about our own parents, and our own childhood, and then how we bring that to our own parenting and our own self-conception as parents.”



JUNE, 2019: Once More We Saw Stars, by Jayson Greene



A stunning, and often-times harrowing, read about the unimaginable: the loss of a child. The story traces Greene’s experience of watching his two-year-old daughter die from a freak accident to ultimately finding the strength again to bring another baby into the world.

MAY, 2019: Cribsheet: A data-driven guide to better, more relaxed parenting, from birth to preschool, by Emily Oster



The perfect read for anybody worried about the myriad of decisions that surround raising young kids. Oster, an economics professor whose work focuses on health, analyzes the data on issues such as breastfeeding, sleep training, allergies, and daycare to bust myths and, ultimately, dispel the guilt many new parents are prone to feeling.

APRIL, 2019: Flash Count Diary: Menopause and the Vindication of Natural Life, by Darcey Steinke



An honest, insightful, and ultimately uplifting exploration of the effects of the hormonal sea-changes that surround peri-menopause and menopause itself. Weaving personal experience with scientific information, Steinke’s book shines a light on the realities of this woefully under-discussed topic; it does a service for all women.

MARCH, 2019: Maid, by Stephanie Land



A rich and nuanced account of life as a financially struggling single parent and a recent Barak Obama summer selection.