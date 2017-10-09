Motherhood and ambition, an original series

What happens to a woman’s ambition after she has children? How does she combine the rigors of advancing a career with those of raising a kid? There is no single answer. Here are five essays that showcase the different choices mothers make when it comes to working—either in or out of the home. Motherhood and Ambition, a Motherwell original series, featuring: Following the fishing line of my ambition, by Adrienne So

Before I had kids, my mother told me: “Your career is the only thing you will ever have that is entirely your own.”

*

Navigating my ambition as a single mother, by Katherine Sargent

My own aspirations weren’t as important as buying groceries. I had my daughters 80 percent of the time.

*

Showing my children that dreams can change, by Sonya Spillmann

The sparks of ambition, even in the middle of life, can become flames.

*

On opting out and not having it all, by Lauren Apfel

Having a kid before establishing a career was part luck and part madness.

*

On not leaning in, but not leaning out, by Brianne DeRosa

I don’t want advancement. I just want to do a good job each day and go home without guilt.

