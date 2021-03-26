About Motherwell Books

Your curated guide to the best parenting reads

At Motherwell, we are passionate about both parenting and books. So we’ve created a platform to keep you up to date with the best new books on all aspects of family-life.

From fertility to toddlers to teens, we cover the full spectrum of parenting experiences—with insight into every topic you want to know about. Parenting is a tough task, reading is the ultimate balm. Make it easier with Motherwell Books and find your perfect parenting read here.

We’ve featured excerpts, Q&As, and reviews on books by Shonda Rhimes, Jennifer Senior, Glennon Doyle, Nanny Connie, Lori Gottlieb, Peggy Orenstein, Stephanie Land, Ron Lieber, among others.