Internship opportunity at Motherwell

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT DEVELOPMENT INTERN
We are seeking a social media content development intern for Motherwell, an online publication that tells all sides of the parenting story. Motherwell was founded by Randi Olin and Lauren Apfel, who oversee all aspects of the site including editorial, partnerships, and social media presence.
We publish original content on family, life, culture, obstacles, and the process of overcoming them. Additionally, we curate the best, most interesting, and most thought-provoking parenting-related content across our social media platforms.
This is a hands-on opportunity for a highly organized, self-starter to primarily manage and develop content for Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest (we are also on Facebook). We need a dynamic, creative, enthusiastic go-getter who is social media savvy, with an interest in writing, marketing, and media. This is an unpaid, remote position.
Responsibilities include:
- Curating and sharing social media content
- Managing and scheduling social content
- Creating engaging social media campaigns (including Instagram stories, highlights, Pinterest Pins, shareable memes, quotes, and other creative content which relates to the site and brand)
- Identifying like-minded sites and brands
- Participating in team meetings and brainstorming sessions
- Check-ins with internship contact, Randi Olin, on a weekly basis; informal touching base via phone or email as needed
- If candidate enjoys writing, there are other opportunities to contribute to Motherwell
- Plan and execute a social media strategy to attract new followers (i.e. goal of exceeding 10,000 Instagram followers)
Qualifications:
- A strong understanding of social media
- Experience with Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest
- Proficiency in Photoshop or other graphic programs
- Excellent oral, written and communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Diligent work ethic, a desire to learn, and a team player
- A strategic thinker who enjoys coming up with new and different ideas
Internship contact:
Randi Olin, co-founder and executive editor
randiolin@gmail.com