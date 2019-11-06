Internship opportunity at Motherwell

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT DEVELOPMENT INTERN

We are seeking a social media content development intern for Motherwell, an online publication that tells all sides of the parenting story. Motherwell was founded by Randi Olin and Lauren Apfel, who oversee all aspects of the site including editorial, partnerships, and social media presence.

We publish original content on family, life, culture, obstacles, and the process of overcoming them. Additionally, we curate the best, most interesting, and most thought-provoking parenting-related content across our social media platforms.

This is a hands-on opportunity for a highly organized, self-starter to primarily manage and develop content for Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest (we are also on Facebook). We need a dynamic, creative, enthusiastic go-getter who is social media savvy, with an interest in writing, marketing, and media. This is an unpaid, remote position.

Responsibilities include:

Curating and sharing social media content

Managing and scheduling social content

Creating engaging social media campaigns (including Instagram stories, highlights, Pinterest Pins, shareable memes, quotes, and other creative content which relates to the site and brand)

Identifying like-minded sites and brands

Participating in team meetings and brainstorming sessions

Check-ins with internship contact, Randi Olin, on a weekly basis; informal touching base via phone or email as needed

If candidate enjoys writing, there are other opportunities to contribute to Motherwell

Plan and execute a social media strategy to attract new followers (i.e. goal of exceeding 10,000 Instagram followers)

Qualifications:

A strong understanding of social media

Experience with Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest

Proficiency in Photoshop or other graphic programs

Excellent oral, written and communication skills

Attention to detail

Diligent work ethic, a desire to learn, and a team player

A strategic thinker who enjoys coming up with new and different ideas

Internship contact:

Randi Olin, co-founder and executive editor

randiolin@gmail.com