Motherwell Books: Information for authors and publishers

At Motherwell Books we put your parenting book centerstage. See what we offer to help showcase your work.

Our Bespoke Packages

Package A: Newsletter Book Pick

*Featured newsletter book pick including a cover photo of the book, a one-paragraph blurb/synopsis provided by you, and a link out of your choice (e.g. to a purchase option or your author page)

*Social media promotion (Instagram)

Package B: Featured Excerpt

*An excerpt mutually agreed upon (up to 1200 words) to appear on our main site and as a featured post on Motherwell Books

*Newsletter book pick (with a blurb/synopsis provided by you and a link out of your choice, e.g. to a purchase option or your author page)

*Social media promotion (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

Package C: Short Q&A

*A small set of questions and answers to appear on our main site and as a featured post on Motherwell Books

*Newsletter book pick (with a blurb/synopsis provided by you and a link out of your choice, e.g. to a purchase option or your author page)

*Social media promotion (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

Package D: Long Q&A

*A detailed, book-specific set of questions and answers based on a careful reading of your work to appear on our main site and as a featured post on Motherwell Books

*Newsletter book pick (with a blurb/synopsis provided by you and a link out of your choice, e.g. to a purchase option or your author page)

*Social media promotion (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)