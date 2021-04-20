Motherwell Books: Information for authors and publishers

At Motherwell Books we put your parenting book centerstage. See what we offer to help showcase your work.
Our Bespoke Packages
Package A: Newsletter Book Pick
*Featured newsletter book pick including a cover photo of the book, a one-paragraph blurb/synopsis provided by you, and a link out of your choice (e.g. to a purchase option or your author page)
*Social media promotion (Instagram)
Package B: Featured Excerpt
*An excerpt mutually agreed upon (up to 1200 words) to appear on our main site and as a featured post on Motherwell Books
*Newsletter book pick (with a blurb/synopsis provided by you and a link out of your choice, e.g. to a purchase option or your author page)
*Social media promotion (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)
Package C: Short Q&A
*A small set of questions and answers to appear on our main site and as a featured post on Motherwell Books
*Newsletter book pick (with a blurb/synopsis provided by you and a link out of your choice, e.g. to a purchase option or your author page)
*Social media promotion (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)
Package D: Long Q&A
*A detailed, book-specific set of questions and answers based on a careful reading of your work to appear on our main site and as a featured post on Motherwell Books
*Newsletter book pick (with a blurb/synopsis provided by you and a link out of your choice, e.g. to a purchase option or your author page)
*Social media promotion (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)
