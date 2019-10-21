Friendship and Parenting, an original series

Friendship is so important. Parenting is as well. This is why we wanted to explore the ways in which these two powerful and pervasive relationships can intersect. Friendship and Parenting, a Motherwell original series, featuring: The friends I made in the waiting room, by Elizabeth Michaelson Monaghan

We don’t want our boys to be “cured.” There is no cure; autism is a chronic state, like arthritis, or love.

*

The importance of friendship after divorce, by Lauren Apfel

The hardest thing about divorce, I’ve found, is not the being alone. It’s the being alone when most of the people you know and love have a first port of call that isn’t you.

*

Helping my son grieve the loss of a friend, by Tanya Mozias Slavin

How exactly could I break this news to a kid who already went to bed every night scared of death to the point of tears?

*

Accepting my friend’s son when she can’t, by Ann Wainwright

“Ryan,” I say. “If you ever want to play with the girl dolls, we have them. In this house, you can play with whatever you want.”

Keep up with Motherwell on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and via our newsletter.

Like what you are reading at Motherwell? Please consider supporting us here.